Properties evacuated after 'WW2 mortar' in Plymouth garden
- Published
Several properties have been evacuated after a "possible World War Two mortar" was found in a garden in Plymouth, police have said.
Officers have put a 50m (160ft) cordon in place around an address in Uxbridge Drive, in the Ernesettle area of the city.
Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the property at about 13:20 BST.
The force said the incident was ongoing.
