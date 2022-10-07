University of Exeter student death: IT fault in wellbeing service
The University of Exeter's wellbeing team never replied to a mother's pleas for help for her son because of a computer failure, an inquest has heard.
Harry Armstrong-Evans was in his final year when he died at home in Launceston, Cornwall in June 2021.
His mother Alice had tried to raise concerns with the University of Exeter before he took his own life.
But the inquest heard a log of her phone call was closed due to computer issues.
Mark Sawyer, the university's head of wellbeing and welfare services, told the inquest in Truro, Cornwall, that a voicemail message from Mrs Armstrong-Evans was placed on a case management system.
The mother explained the third-year physics and astrophysics undergraduate had been concerned about passing his degree following disappointing module results.
He was also anxious about his family's finances with fears they would lose their home after his father lost a court case and faced legal bills.
But due to issues with the case management system, the logs were closed when a member of the welfare team replied to the admin team asking for further information.
'Technical challenges'
Mrs Armstrong-Evans made a second call to the service later that month and was passed to a welfare practitioner to respond out-of-hours.
The inquest heard Mrs Armstrong-Evans had only left her daytime contact details and when the practitioner replied to the admin staff asking for an alternative phone number, the log was closed.
"Because of these technical challenges about which button you press in the system, now we have become alerted to that, we have put in a completely different system for tracking student wellbeing inquiries," Mr Sawyer said.
The student later emailed his personal tutor and the wellbeing service expressing concerns about his isolation during lockdown, his declining mental health and worries about his exams.
But Mr Sawyer said there was nothing in the email to indicate Mr Armstrong Evans was in a crisis and required an immediate response.
Mr Armstrong Evans's father, Rupert, asked Mr Sawyer whether he thought the university owed his son duty of care.
Mr Sawyer replied: "It is very hard for the university to manage the expectations upon it and its capacity to really deliver care in what I understand to be the meaning of 'duty of care'."
He said the university accepted "a limited and voluntary responsibility to signpost students when risk becomes apparent".
Mr Sawyer added: "If red flags come in then we are not really there as an education institution to directly assess and provide effective monitoring and risk management.
"We try very hard on the information we have to give good advice to students around signposting.
"What was apparent to us in this whole tragic case was that at no point did any of us recognise or notice any red flags for Harry's safety."
The inquest continues.
