Torquay: Boy in hospital after suspected stabbing
- Published
A 15-year-old boy has been taken to hospital following a reported stabbing in a seaside town.
Emergency services were called to Carlton Road in Torquay, Devon, at about 18:00 BST. The road is closed and officers remain at the scene.
The boy was taken to Torbay District Hospital. Devon and Cornwall Police said the extent of his injuries were not known.
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and remains in police custody.
Police said they were not looking for any further suspects, and appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.