Support continues in Plymouth for those fleeing Ukraine
- Published
Support for those fleeing the war in Ukraine is set to continue in Plymouth over the next six months, as the first part of the government's Homes for Ukraine scheme ends.
So far, 177 Ukrainian families have been welcomed to the city.
Hosts were asked to sign up for a minimum of six months and the majority of Plymouth hosts have confirmed they will continue, the council said.
Government payments of £350 a month are available for up to 12 months.
Plymouth City Council said over the next six months, with funding from the government, it would continue offering support.
The local authority said this would help families find suitable, affordable accommodation in the private-rented sector.
'A fabulous welcome'
Deputy Lord Mayor for the city, councillor Chris Penberthy, said: "We are thrilled that so many hosts are continuing to offer accommodation over the next few months.
"We know that some of the families have already been successful in sourcing private accommodation and others have found paid employment.
"We are committed to providing support and we are awaiting news of what further government funding will be made available over the winter months."
Mr Penberthy said he was "proud" Plymouth had stepped up to provide "such a fabulous" welcome.
