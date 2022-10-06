North Devon taxi drivers to have safeguarding training
- Published
Taxi and private hire drivers in north Devon are to be given mandatory safeguarding training.
Courses will be delivered by a former police officer through North Devon Council, which has received funding for the training from the Home Office.
The course is being rolled out as part of the government's Safer Streets fund.
It will look at protecting children and vulnerable adults, including recognising signs of exploitation and abuse, the council said.
A spokesperson said the training would provide drivers with the information they may need to identify and report safeguarding concerns, playing a "vital role in the safeguarding process".
They said the council proposed to train all licenced drivers by early in 2023.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk