Devon households making 'unsafe choices' to stay warm, firefighters say
- Published
People in Devon could be creating potential fire hazards with alternative heating methods, the fire service has warned.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said it was concerned about possible measures being taken to reduce soaring energy bills.
The use of old and damaged heaters and candles were among the unsafe practices causing concern.
The service has launched a campaign encouraging people to "save safely".
Ros Clarke, the service's group manager, said firefighters had also seen people using patio stoves indoors in a "desperate attempt" to heat homes.
She reminded people they should consider safety when cutting back on costs.
"We know this winter is going to be really tough for everyone," she said.
"Every winter we see people making unsafe choices to stay warm, but we are worried this is going to be worse this year."
Firefighters said people should check their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are working, ensure heaters are undamaged and fill out an online fire safety check.
More fire safety advice is available on the service's website.
