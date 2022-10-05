Body of man found near overturned car near Plymouth
- Published
A man who died after a car accident was 27 and staying in the Plymouth area, police have said.
Police were called to reports of an overturned vehicle in a field off the A38 at Smithaleigh, near Plympton, at about 10:30 BST on Sunday.
Officers said the grey Honda Civic, which they believe may have left the road in the early hours of Saturday, "sustained significant damage".
Emergency services found the body of a man near the vehicle, police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.
It happened between Deep Lane and Smithaleigh, eastbound on the A38, and the police would like to hear from anyone with information.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.