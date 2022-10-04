Devon libraries to help with rising winter costs
Libraries across Devon and a theatre are set to provide warm spaces for people over the winter months.
Devon County Council said its libraries would provide "warm welcoming spaces" and other services to help those struggling with the cost of living.
In Plymouth a councillor wants to increase a library's opening times to provide a warm space.
The Theatre Royal in Plymouth will also be open to people struggling to pay heating bills.
The Libraries For Life campaign is run by Devon's Libraries Unlimited.
Additional services across Devon and Torbay libraries will include community fridge projects, which will host "surplus food from local supermarkets" available for free.
Donated winter coats will be available for the most vulnerable at Barnstaple, Ilfracombe, Exmouth, Totnes, Bideford, Ivybridge, Sidmouth, Seaton, Exeter and Tiverton libraries.
Roger Croad, the cabinet member for libraries at Devon County Council, said: "I'm very pleased, as we're approaching winter, and with food and energy costs rising, that many libraries are able still, despite rising costs also impacting on them, to continue to deliver support for local residents."
Mark Coker from Plymouth City Council said he hoped Devonport Library could open six days a week to provide a warm space.
Currently, the library opens twice a week to the public, which Mr Coker said was "simply not good enough".
"My concern foremost is that we have got a warm space in Devonport ward, and to me the library is the hub of the community, so why can't we use that?" he said.
Rebecca Smith, chairwoman of Plymouth City Council's cost of living taskforce, said it was working on making "similar locations" available.
She said: "I can confirm that there will be similar locations in the area that are available... we need to be making sure warm spaces exists so that families and individuals have somewhere to go."
Chief executive of Theatre Royal Plymouth, James Mackenzie-Blackman, said it would also provide warm spaces for those unable to heat their homes.
"This Christmas and this winter when theatres open, if someone's at their own home and wants a warm space to come then they can come to the Theatre Royal," he said.
