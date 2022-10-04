Devon and Cornwall 'buck' rehoming animals trend
Devon and Cornwall are "bucking the trend" by rehoming more animals year-on-year at a time when rehoming has slowed nationally, the RSPCA said.
The charity has released new figures showing across England and Wales, rehoming has dropped 8%.
It comes as animal intake nationally is up 8.4% year-on-year, the data shows.
In response, the animal welfare charity has launched its Adoptober campaign, encouraging people to consider giving a rescued animal a new home.
The charity fears the cost of living crisis means more animals are coming into its care while fewer people are considering taking on a new pet.
The RSPCA has highlighted a potential animal rescue crisis as more animals come into care, stay in rescue centres for longer, with less people coming forward to adopt nationally.
In Devon, the total number of animals rehomed increased from 563 in 2020 to 593 in 2021; bucking the trend seen in most other counties.
Meanwhile in Cornwall, the total number of animals rehomed increased by 25% from 267 in 2020 to 335 in 2021.
