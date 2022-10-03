Dawlish tree stump transformed into throne
A tree stump has been transformed into a throne for "all to enjoy", a town council has said.
The well known but "almost dead" horse chestnut tree was felled in 2022.
But instead of removing the 1.5m (4.9ft) stump, Dawlish Town Council turned it into a sculpted throne, adorned with two swans.
Vice chair of the Dawlish Chamber of Trade Sarah Nicks said: "I think going forward it's going to be a real unusual asset for the town."
She added that the transformation of the stump was "100% good".
"[It's] very sad that the tree had to come down, but I think out of bad something good has happened, it has caused great excitement in the town, lots and lots of people are taking their photographs," Ms Nicks added.
The carved tree stump was unveiled in September by the Mayor of Dawlish Lisa Mayne, along with Devon County Councillor Martin Wrigley and chair of the Civic Amenities Committee of the town council Val Mawhood.
