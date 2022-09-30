Changes to town and parish councils in Mid Devon proposed
Proposed changes to town and parish councils in Mid Devon have been released.
Councils could be abolished, merged, grow or shrink in the review being carried out by Mid Devon District Council.
The council hopes the review will improve local democracy, provide more effective and convenient local services and improve community identity.
Members of the public have until 23 October to comment on the plans.
There are 62 towns and parishes in the Mid Devon area and all of the proposed changes can be seen here.
The parish council review began in November 2021 by gathering opinions of communities and businesses in the district.
At the end of the review period the council will make a number of recommendations which will be made available in a public document.
Any changes as a result of the review would come into effect for the 2023 elections.
