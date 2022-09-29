Bishop of Plymouth 'overwhelmed' after consecration at Westminster Abbey
The new Bishop of Plymouth has said he feels "overwhelmed" after being consecrated in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
The Bishop of Plymouth, the Right Revered James Grier became the first new bishop to swear an oath of allegiance to King Charles III.
He described the consecration as "an incredible experience" in a video posted by the Diocese of Exeter.
The service was led by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.
Speaking of the moment he swore an oath to the King, he said: "I think that was profound.
"To be the first bishop consecrated under the new King feels overwhelming, humbling and momentous in terms of the honour and privilege."
Bishop Grier was previously the mission enabler for the Diocese of Exeter before taking over from Right Reverend Nick McKinnel in July.
On Sunday, he will begin a six-day walking pilgrimage between Exeter and Plymouth.
He will then be officially welcomed with an installation service at Exeter Cathedral on 9 October at 15:00 BST, the diocese said.
