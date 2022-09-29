Public invited to see Plymouth regeneration plans
People are invited to find out more about multi-million pound plans to create a "new urban park" in Plymouth.
Plymouth City Council wants to redevelop the avenue stretching from North Cross roundabout to the Hoe.
It said the £12.7m project was "designed to address years of under-investment in city centre streets and spaces".
Council officers will be at Drake's Circus to discuss the proposal from 12:00 to 18:00 BST on Thursday.
'Spectacular views'
Jonathan Drean, cabinet member for transport, said: "This is one of the key regeneration projects that we have had on the cards for some time.
"We have secured significant funding from the government to carry out the work and want to clear the area of clutter and create spectacular views to the waterfront."
The plans include water features, cafe seating areas and an amphitheatre.
"City centres are changing, habits are changing. We want this part of the city centre to come to life again, to be somewhere families play or people meet up," Mr Drean said.
"At the moment, large tracts of Armada Way are not really used, with some of the more hidden areas attracting street drinkers.
"If we are serious about encouraging investment and people back into the city to live as well as work and shop, we need to make it more attractive."
The work is not expected to start in full until early in 2023, although there will be some site clearance in the autumn of 2022.
It is being funded through the government's Transforming Cities Fund and matched by Plymouth City Council.
