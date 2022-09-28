Cut to Stagecoach bus services in Exeter and North Devon
Stagecoach South West has said it plans to cut and reduce a number of services in Devon due to staff shortages.
The bus operator announced the changes as part of an overall redesign of the network following a review.
It said the changes would also see increased frequency on popular routes in Exeter city centre.
But the announcement angered transport advocates who said the changes would make travelling on the bus "more difficult than it already is".
The revised network, which is due to come into effect from Sunday, mainly affects Exeter and parts of North Devon.
The company said there were "significant" changes planned for services between Exeter and several outlying towns including Okehampton, Tiverton and Exmouth.
Other "minor" changes are also planned for services in Plymouth and Torbay.
Devon County Council had been contracted to operate buses in some areas where services are due to be withdrawn, the company added.
Tara Brown, from The Exeter Area Bus Action Group, said passengers were "furious" at the move.
"These are very important services being cut and it's going to make getting the bus more difficult than it already is," she said.
"Without a doubt it's going to have a massive impact."
Ms Brown was particularly concerned for elderly and vulnerable people who use the services as their only means to get around.
Stagecoach South West managing director Mike Watson said the redesigned network would help improve reliability and overall passenger numbers.
He said: "Like many industries across the country, we have been experiencing staff shortages that have affected the standard of our service delivery.
"We are so sorry to our customers who have experienced disruptions to their journeys throughout this difficult time."
A full list of the changes is available on the Stagecoach website.
