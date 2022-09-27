Widow's lost diamond ring found by metal detectorist in Exmouth
By Miles Davis
BBC South West
A widow who had lost a diamond ring given to her by her late husband has said "no words would ever be enough" to thank a metal detectorist who found it.
Liz Ayre was devastated when she realised the ring was gone after spending a day at the beach in August.
She scoured the area and her flat in Exmouth, Devon, which included her taking apart the pipes under her sink.
When Geoff Bowen found the ring on the beach a month later Mrs Ayre cried tears of happiness.
"I had tears in my eyes when I saw him," Mrs Ayre said.
"No words would ever be enough to express my thanks."
Her husband, Mike, had bought the ring for her more than 20 years ago.
The gold ring held two diamonds to celebrate their two daughters, who were then one and three years old.
Mr Ayre was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's when he was 46 and died in 2013 when he was 51.
Mrs Ayre said the ring had "enormous sentimental value".
When she realised it was no longer on her finger on 7 August she "just felt absolute fear and had a completely sleepless night".
In early September one of her daughter's saw a post on Facebook from Mr Bowen about something he had found while metal detecting in his spare time.
Mrs Ayre got in touch with Mr Bowen to see if he could help search for the ring and the pair met at Shelly beach in Exmouth on 7 September.
Mr Bowen said he had been doubtful about finding it as it was a month after it had been lost.
But after two hours of searching he had found the ring and sent a picture to Mrs Ayre.
The former lifeboatman said it was "just lovely" to be able to return the jewellery to its owner.
"I didn't realise quite how much it meant to her," he said.
"If you can do something to help people then why not."
Mrs Ayre said one of her daughters would be running in the London Marathon on Sunday in memory of her father and in aid of Alzheimer's Research UK which the family have fundraised for since his diagnosis.
