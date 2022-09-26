Torquay hotel guests evacuated as fire breaks out

12 Fire Engines are currently in attendance at a large fire involving a hotel in Torquay.Additional support resources are also at the scene including Environmental Protection Unit, one Aerial Ladder Platform and an Incident Command Unit.Police and SWAST are also in attendance.8 Breathing Apparatus wearers are using 3 hose reel jets, one attack jet and one safety jet to attack the fire which has broken through the roof at the rear of a ground floor kitchen area. The incident has been sectorised.This incident is ongoing. Further updates to follow...01:42 The fire within the ground and first floors and is now under control. 126 guests have been evacuated and relocated to neighbouring hotels.