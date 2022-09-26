Torquay hotel guests evacuated as fire breaks out
More than 120 people have been evacuated from a three-storey hotel after a fire broke out.
It happened at Trecarn Hotel in the Babbacombe area of Torquay, Devon, at about 23:30 BST on Sunday.
A total of 12 fire crews were on the scene at its peak. The blaze is now under control.
The 126 guests were moved to a nearby hotel and nobody was injured, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
Fire officer Nick Banks-Faye told BBC Radio Devon: "There was a combination of challenges. Because it is such a large building over three storeys, trying to locate the fire and find the best access routes, and making sure we had enough fire crews there to keep a sustained attack on the fire."
The fire started in a ground-floor kitchen at the rear of the property and three rooms have been "severely damaged", he added.
Two crews remain on site monitoring the situation and a fire and police investigation is ongoing to establish a cause.
12 Fire Engines are currently in attendance at a large fire involving a hotel in Torquay.Additional support resources are also at the scene including Environmental Protection Unit, one Aerial Ladder Platform and an Incident Command Unit.Police and SWAST are also in attendance.8 Breathing Apparatus wearers are using 3 hose reel jets, one attack jet and one safety jet to attack the fire which has broken through the roof at the rear of a ground floor kitchen area. The incident has been sectorised.This incident is ongoing. Further updates to follow...01:42 The fire within the ground and first floors and is now under control. 126 guests have been evacuated and relocated to neighbouring hotels.