Exeter Hindu Centre holds Puja for Queen
- Published
A Hindu group has celebrated the life of Queen Elizabeth ll by holding a Puja.
It took place at the Exeter Hindu Cultural Centre at 18:30 BST on Saturday.
Dr Manish Ghandi from the centre said both children and adults spoke about what the Queen meant to them and the British Asian community.
He described her as a "warmly respected figure" and said dedicating the event to her was the "least they could do".
Verdang, 16, who attended, said: "I've only ever known having the Queen and she was just kind of a monumental figure - you know she was always there behind the scenes and devoting her entire life to her country.
"She was an incredibly devoted committed person," he said.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.