More than 30,000 bins delivered in mid Devon for new service
More than 30,000 new wheelie bins have been delivered across mid Devon as part of a new waste collection system.
From 10 October the new service will mean non-recyclable black bag waste is collected every three weeks.
Food waste will still be picked up each week, with recycling and garden waste collections every fortnight.
It follows trials last year, which the council said were "favourable with significant increases to recycling rates".
The council added moving to three-weekly collections will help the district reduce its carbon footprint and hit net zero status in the future, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reports.
