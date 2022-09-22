Residents in Devon warned about phone scam
- Published
Police are warning Devon residents about a phone scam which saw one elderly man hand over £10,000.
The force is investigating the scam in which the caller pretended to be a police officer.
Police have received calls about the issue this week, particularly in the South Devon and Tiverton areas.
Det Insp Jo Devonshire said people should "hang up immediately" and not give away any personal information.
She added: "We will never contact people to ask for banking information or request that they withdraw money from an account to aid an investigation.
"Fraudsters often target geographical areas where they know elderly or vulnerable people live, so we are asking that if you have family or friends who are vulnerable in any way, that you make them aware of this scam."
Anyone with any information is urged to contact police.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.