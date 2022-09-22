Exeter police launch scheme to tackle sexual violence
- Published
Devon and Cornwall Police are enforcing a week of action to tackle violence against women and girls.
Uniformed officers and police in plain clothes have been at various nightspots in Exeter City Centre this week.
Seven people have been arrested during the operation, which is part of a national scheme to reduce sexual violence and predatory behaviour.
Insp Simon Arliss said he hoped it would act as a "warning to potential predators".
He added that the aim was also to "reassure and safeguard" women and girls.
"We want to make Exeter a place where people can live their lives free from fear of violence and intimidation," he said.
"This may seem like an idealistic aspiration. However, it is one that we continue to strive for.
"We want to continue doing this for many months ahead, and keep people reassured that they are safe."
Police have been out with Exeter City Council Licensing Officers assisting with talking to taxi drivers and entering clubs and bars, carrying out checks on licensing compliance.
Councillor Laura Wright, Exeter City Council's deputy leader, said: "We want Exeter to be somewhere where women and girls, and indeed everyone, can feel comfortable and safe to enjoy the city."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.