Historic 'at risk' lake in Newton Abbot to be restored
- Published
Two projects have been approved to help restore an "at risk" park in Devon.
A section of the former Serpentine Lake at Stover Country Park in Newton Abbot will be restored as part of the first project.
The park was placed on Historic England's Heritage at Risk register in 2009 due to several of its features being in poor condition.
Devon County Council said the proposal would have "beneficial impacts on the visual... setting of the park."
The council owns the park, which comprises part of an 80,000-acre estate acquired by entrepreneur James Templer in 1765, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reports.
The second project would see a visitor centre extension which would include an expansion to the central space of the building as well as a new entrance foyer, toilets and storage/plant areas.
It would also include a new workshop building, underground water treatment plant and improvements to the public car park.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.