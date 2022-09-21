Devon and Cornwall Police chief constable formally appointed by panel
A new chief constable for Devon and Cornwall Police has been formally appointed.
The decision to appoint Will Kerr OBE to the position was reached at a meeting of the Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Panel in Plymouth.
Mr Kerr is currently Deputy Chief Constable with Police Scotland and will replace Shaun Sawyer, who retired.
He said it was a "real privilege" to lead a "force with an impressive and proud heritage".
"I have already been impressed by the excellent work that goes on every day, and I look forward to meeting the diverse com munities living in this fantastic part of the country", he added.
Before joining Police Scotland DCC Kerr spent more than 27 years in the Police Service of Northern Ireland, where he held a number of command-level posts.
He becomes the first chief constable appointed by Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez.
She said he was an "exceptional strategic leader" and his "clear pride and passion for the job and the high standards he holds himself and others to shone through".
