Drive-thru Covid autumn boosters being offered in Devon
- Published
Those eligible for an autumn booster vaccine will be able to use a drive-thru service in north Devon.
It comes as there are a number of clinics being held in the region.
A spokesperson for the Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust said they "strongly encourage" people to take up the vaccine.
Alison White, 53, from Bideford used the drive-thru facility at Tesco in Barnstaple for her dad Richard Watson, 89, and said it was "easier".
She said: "Dad does struggle with walking, so to be able to pull up and have the jab and then drive off is easier.
"He hasn't then got to worry about climbing the steps or the slope, it's just easier."
Leigh Mansfield, programme director vaccination services, said: "If people can't manage the steps or the ramp we can facilitate in the car."
She added: "It's really important [to get the vaccine]. Whilst there's a perception it's gone away we can't strongly enough urge people to take that offer up."
Care home residents and staff, immunosuppressed people and those over the age of 65 are currently eligible for the booster.
Frontline health and care workers are also eligible for the vaccination through their employer.
