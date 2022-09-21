Rail upgrade to prevent future landslips at Honiton
Work to prevent landslips on a rail line in Devon means customers face disruption this week.
The line between Axminster and Pinhoe is closed until Friday.
Tunnel upgrades, landslip prevention and anti-flood work aim to "make the line more reliable for customers", Network Rail said.
The changes are costing £5m and should help prevent landslips at Honiton tunnel.
Mark Killick, Network Rail's Wessex route director, said: "While we have tiny electronic sensors in the ground at Honiton Tunnel to monitor any movement so we can keep our passengers safe, it's incredibly important that we carry out these works to stabilise the earth so we can prevent future landslips and lengthy disruption."
Network Rail said it is one of the most at-risk sites in the south of England.
The works will also improving existing drainage systems and install a new one, making the line more resilient to extreme weather and heavy rainfall.
East Devon District Council will also use the railway closure to complete a project to protect 65 homes in Feniton from flooding.
Customers are advised to check available services and replacement buses between Axminster and Exeter before travelling.
Peter Williams, South Western Railway's commercial director, said: "We recognise the decision to close the line for an entire working week will have a significant impact on those who use the line, but this will avoid a more protracted series of closures instead.
"We would like to thank those affected customers for their patience and understanding as this important modernisation work is carried out."
