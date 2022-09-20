Devon car driver carrying carpet caught and fined
A car carrying a rolled-up piece of carpet obscuring the front and back windscreens was stopped by police.
Officers stopped the driver in Plympton, near Plymouth, and found the carpet was attached with bungee cords.
Devon and Cornwall Police shared a picture of the car on Twitter and said this "clearly wasn't a substantial method of securing the carpet".
Officers said the driver was stopped before joining the A38 dual carriageway at Deep Lane and was given a ticket.
