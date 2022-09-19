Queen's funeral: Tributes from mourners at Exeter and Plymouth screenings
- Published
Tributes have been paid to Queen Elizabeth II by mourners attending screenings of the funeral in Devon.
The funeral, which starts at 11:00 BST at Westminster Abbey, in London, is being shown at Northernhay Gardens in Exeter and Exeter City Football Club.
The Exeter Chiefs' Sandy Park conference centre is also hosting a screening.
The Theatre Royal Plymouth is also showing the funeral on a big screen at the Lyric Theatre.
William Bellamy, 86, who was among those at Northernhay Gardens, said: "I think she was an absolutely marvellous woman.
"She gave us leadership and she was a marvellous model as a leader."
Nicky West, from Exeter, who came to Northernhay with her four-year-old son Joseph, said: "Today is a historic day and I wanted us to be a part of that surrounded by other people paying their respects."
Allan Vernon, who served for 25 years in the forces, said he had gone to the Theatre Royal Plymouth to share the experience with other people.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.