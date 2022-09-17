Queen Elizabeth II: Devon scouts honour passing of patron
Scouts came together at Exeter Cathedral to mark the passing of their patron, Her Majesty the Queen.
The Devon Scout Association held a service of reflection and remembrance at the city's cathedral to pay their respects.
Scouts, Cubs, Beavers and Squirrels also had the opportunity to renew their Scout promise to King Charles III.
The County Commissioner of Devon Scouts said Her Majesty had been an "important figure" to the association.
Steve Donahue said: "The Queen has been a patron for all of her reign and she supported us as an association, she's guided us throughout our memberships, she's an incredibly important figure to our movement."
Scout Leah said she was happy to be a part of history.
"It's quite a historical moment for me and I'm quite happy especially to be the flag bearer and to renew the promise as well, we've practised it so many times," she said.
Scout Oliver said: "I feel proud to be here today and the whole district should be very proud that we are here respecting the King and respecting the passing of the Queen."
The County Youth Commissioner for Devon Scouts, 23-year-old Rory Fitz-Gerald, said it was an opportunity for past and present Scouts to come together.
"It's an opportunity for us all to reflect on our patron and just understand how people are feeling and hopefully sort of get together, which is always good," he said.
Mr Fitz-Gerald could not attend the ceremony as he is helping manage queues outside Westminster Hall for the Queen's lying-in-state.
