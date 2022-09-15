Queen: Elizabeth II: South West mourners travel to London
- Published
People have travelled from the South West to London to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.
The Queen is lying in state in Westminster Hall until 06:30 BST on Monday - the day of the funeral.
Bryan McPhee, from Teignmouth, said travelling from Devon was "a small price to pay".
The 63-year-old said he queued for six hours, but "would have queued for 30 hours" to pay his respects.
Mr McPhee had been waiting since 06:30 BST on Thursday.
"She's been our Queen all our lives," he said.
"She gave the country so much, honour, duty, respect. I felt it was a small price to pay to come up from Teignmouth but I'm happy I did it."
Nicola Huckerby, from Bovey Tracey, had also travelled from Devon.
The 57-year-old said she met the Queen in 1999 at a Royal Variety performance and shook her hand.
"It was an honour and a privilege to meet the Queen," she said.
"She was a real person and not somebody you just read about."
Nicky Nettleship, from Truro, travelled with her family from Cornwall and queued for about three hours.
Before seeing the Queen lying in state, she said: "I'm sure it will be quite sombre but it's lovely to experience it with lots of other people. I think that's what's bringing people together. I'm really glad we've come."
Lisa and Phil Headford, who both served in the armed forces, said they wanted to pay their respects to their "commander in chief".
Ms Headford, from Bideford, said: "It's going to give us time to reflect.
"We're very sad she's passed away but we want to celebrate her years of service... 70 years and she's never complained, a sterling lady."
