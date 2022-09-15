Fire breaks out at Devon Hills holiday park in Paignton
- Published
A fire has gutted a leisure centre at a holiday park in Devon.
The fire service said about half of the roof of the leisure complex at the Devon Hills Holiday Village in Paignton was on fire.
Firefighters were called to the scene just after 07:00 BST and have 10 fire engines as well as a water bowser and an aerial ladder platform at the site.
People were evacuated from the building and nobody is understood to have been injured.
The A385 Paignton to Totnes road only has one lane open outside the park as firefighters are accessing a hydrant on the road.
The fire is thought to have started in the sauna area of the leisure centre.
Nick Bankes-Fay, incident commander for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, said: "When the crews first got here the fire had already broken through the roof, making it quite a serious fire for our crews to deal with.
"Initial issues included water supply so we've had to use a hydrant from the middle of the Totnes road which is some distance up the lane.
"Our crews worked really hard to run out lots of lengths of hose to make sure we had enough water to put the fire out.
"Then we've used the aerial ladder platform as a water tower which has enabled us to get the majority of the fire under control."
