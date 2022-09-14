Seeing Queen in state is 'very powerful', Plymouth pair say
A mother and daughter from Devon who began queuing at 07:30 BST in London on Wednesday to pay their respects to The Queen said it was a "powerful" experience.
People are paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, who is lying in state in Westminster Hall.
Phoebe Skedgell and mum Emma, from Plymouth, drove to London to join thousands of others waiting in line.
Phoebe said it "feels good to be part of something so historic".
"Everyone has their 'where were you?' story and we can say we were actually here," she added.
'Respectful and quiet'
The mother and daughter entered Westminster Hall shortly after 18:00 BST on Wednesday, and described it as "very powerful".
"As we were going through security people were still talking, but as you got up the stairs into the room where the coffin was it hit you," said Phoebe.
"Everyone was quiet. The talking instinctively stopped."
She added: "It was very respectful and quiet, you could tell everyone was reflective and moved."
