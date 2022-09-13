Keyham mass shooting: Police under investigation
- Published
A criminal investigation has been launched into Devon and Cornwall Police following a mass shooting in Plymouth.
Jake Davison, 22, killed his mother Maxine, 51, after a row and then shot dead four others in a 12-minute attack in Keyham in August 2021.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it would examine potential health and safety breaches in the force's firearms licensing unit.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it was continuing to "co-operate fully".
It comes after a pre-inquest hearing was held at Plymouth Coroner's Court on Tuesday.
"At the conclusion of our investigation into the force's granting of a shotgun certificate and later return to Jake Davison of a shotgun, we sought specialist legal advice and have since decided to conduct a criminal investigation," a statement released by the IOPC said.
'Early stages'
The watchdog added the investigation will examine whether the office of the Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall Police "may have committed any offences" in relation to health and safety laws.
"We have advised the force, the Police and Crime Commissioner, the Coroner and families of our decision," it added.
A statement from Devon and Cornwall Police said its thoughts "remain with those families, victims and survivors" of the shooting.
It added: "The force would note this development is in its early stages and no determination in terms of potential criminal culpability has been decided.
"We continue to respect the coronial process in preparation for a full inquest in January 2023."
