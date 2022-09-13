Duchy of Cornwall town looks to future with Prince William
Residents living in a town built on Duchy of Cornwall land have said it has been "sombre" since the Queen's death but they plan to look to the future.
Nansledan is a town near Newquay which was developed by King Charles III in his role as head of the Duchy of Cornwall.
Residents first moved into homes there in 2015 and there are a number of businesses which have also opened.
Business owners said they believed the new King would "do a great job".
The Duchy of Cornwall - a major landowner in the south-west of England - owns most of the 218 hectare (540 acre) site.
The duchy is a private estate that funds both the charitable and private activities of the Duke of Cornwall.
The role of Duke of Cornwall was previously filled by King Charles and has now been taken by Prince William.
Marcel Rodrigues, who owns a hat shop in Nansledan, described the mood of the town since the news.
He said: "It's been very sad, she was a great Queen, the best we're ever going to have. It's been very sombre."
Lara Spurrell, owner of Lady Vale Bakery in the town, said hers was one of the first businesses in the area and she described what she expects from Prince William, the new Prince of Wales.
"The connection to the Duchy is really positive for us," she said.
"It will be really nice to have some young blood.
"I think it's really important that the things the King was so keen on, the sustainability, the community, the people that live here, are going to still be at the forefront."
Lottie Blowfield, who owns fashion and accessory shop &KIN in Nansledan, recalled when King Charles visited.
"It was lovely. He was really, really kind and great to have a chat with," she said.
"He was just really easy-going.
"I think the King was so passionate about the development that he will pass that down to our new landlord."
