King Charles III: Proclamations to be made in Devon
- Published
Official proclamations for King Charles III are due to be made across Devon.
He became King after Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday.
His Majesty's representative in Devon, Lord Lieutenant David Fursdon, will be holding an official proclamation of the new King, at County Hall in Exeter, at 13:05 BST.
It will be read by the High Sheriff of Devon Richard Youngman.
Torbay Council tweeted that its local proclamation would take place in front of the Town Hall in Torquay at 15:30.
In Plymouth, city Lord Mayor Sue Dann, will read a proclamation at the city's Guildhall at 16:00.
Books of condolence have opened at a number of public buildings across the county for people to pay their respects.
Locations include Exeter Cathedral, St Andrew's Church in Plymouth and at a number of council buildings and libraries.
A 21-gun salute took place at HMNB Devonport in Plymouth and Britannia Royal Naval College Dartmouth on Saturday to mark the formal proclamation of King Charles III.
Flags on council buildings in Devon at half-mast were raised to full-mast to coincide with Saturday's proclamation.
They will be lowered again to half-mast at 16:00 until after the Queen's state funeral.
