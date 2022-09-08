Partial demolition of 'unsafe' Devon lime kiln to take place
The partial demolition and removal of a section of lime kiln will take place to protect people from its "potential sudden collapse", a council says.
Torridge District Council said it would appoint contractors to the kiln at Bucks Mills in North Devon.
It said it followed an inspection that found cracks and movement in the stonework.
Councillor Bob Hicks, lead member for the economy and property, advised people to "avoid the area".
The council said findings from a survey "have now recommended the removal of a section of the upper kiln, which remains the main area of concern".
Mr Hicks said the council would be "monitoring the site for any further movement until this work has been completed".
"We would suggest that it may be advisable to avoid the area for the time being and we hope to have the necessary work completed in as short a time as possible," he added.
The council said: "Since the kiln is listed and of historic significance the council's building control and conservation officers were also consulted but have in turn designated the structure as unsafe and confirmed that the proposed approach to partial demolition as the most appropriate course of action."
Work is expected to start in October.
