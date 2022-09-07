Firefighters tackle Bideford High Street building blaze
Published
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a three-storey building in Bideford.
Seven appliances are at the scene in High Street, with the road currently closed between the Quay and Higher Gunstone, Devon and Somerset Fire & Rescue Service (DSFRS) said.
Photos from the scene show flames and thick clouds of smoke coming from a building near to the Quay.
Crews were called to the incident at about 05:30 BST, a fire service spokesperson said.
