Firefighters tackle Bideford High Street building blaze

A photo of the fireUK AstroPhotographer
Fire crews remain at the scene

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a three-storey building in Bideford.

Seven appliances are at the scene in High Street, with the road currently closed between the Quay and Higher Gunstone, Devon and Somerset Fire & Rescue Service (DSFRS) said.

Photos from the scene show flames and thick clouds of smoke coming from a building near to the Quay.

Crews were called to the incident at about 05:30 BST, a fire service spokesperson said.

Dan Thompson
Firefighters were called to the scene at about 05:30 BST

