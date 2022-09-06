Bikes worth £150k stolen in burglary
Police are appealing for witnesses after bicycles worth about £150,000 were stolen during a burglary at commercial premises in Devon.
The theft took place from The Bike Shed Outta-Town on Honiton Road, Exeter, overnight from Sunday into Monday.
Police say 42 bikes are missing, including numerous rare and valuable bicycles.
Det Con Abi Campbell said it appeared to be a "planned and targeted" burglary.
She said: "We believe that those involved used a large white VW Crafter, which had a black trim, to transport the bikes away from the area.
"This would have taken numerous trips, possibly to another area, where the bikes were initially stored; this could have been to a location that is relatively local."
Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or may have CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them.
