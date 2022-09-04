Person seriously injured in Babbacombe cliff railway incident
A person has been seriously injured in an "industrial incident" at a cliff railway in Devon, police have said.
An accident at Babbacombe Cliff Railway in Torquay was reported to emergency services at about 10:10 BST.
The beach at Oddicombe has been closed to the public, along with the railway, while Devon and Cornwall Police investigate.
Officers remain on the scene, with a cordon in place and Oddicombe beach road is closed.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it was called by the ambulance service "to reports of an industrial incident at a commercial premises in Torquay".
It added: "One person is reported to have sustained serious injuries."
The Health and Safety Executive has been notified.
Babbacombe Cliff Railway opened in 1926 and takes passengers 220m between Oddicombe beach and the Babbacombe Downs on the cliff top.
Two cars operate on the funicular railway, each with a capacity of 40 passengers.