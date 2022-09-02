World War Two Polish sailors remembered in Okehampton
- Published
Members of the Polish Navy who fought in World War Two have been remembered at a commemorative event in Devon.
Many of the sailors were based at Devonport Dockyard, Plymouth, and lived at the Okehampton Resettlement Camp - later making the UK their permanent home.
Family members of the Polish sailors attended the event in Okehampton on Thursday.
Mayor Bob Tolley unveiled a plaque to remember those who fought.
Jolanta Wilson, from Friends of the Okehampton Polish Navy Club, said: "We're extremely honoured.
"Especially to see great interest in the town and the celebration.
"We feel absolutely humbled and really part of the community."
Peter Szypko, who helped to organise the plaque, said: "We're very proud. It's been a lot of hard work since the beginning of the year but we've got there and it's exactly the way I wanted it to be.
"I think it's a very fitting tribute to the Polish people and to the town."
