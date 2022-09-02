The rehabilitation centre in North Devon helps orphaned otters
- Published
A North Devon charity has gone from a pen in a back garden to a fully-formed centre which cares for orphaned otters.
UK Wild Otter Trust in North Devon reported a record number in need of help after it moved to a bigger premises in September 2021.
In the last year they received 32 orphaned otters and released 29 back into the wild.
The centre has a "cub hospital" on its two-acre site and 19 enclosures for the mammals.
Dave Webb, the founder, said the charity is run by volunteers and it takes about £3,000 to rehabilitate each otter.
He said: "We started off with one little pen that I knocked up in the back garden, that went to two, and now we're sat here in a two-acre site with a cub hospital, two cub rooms and 19 enclosures."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.