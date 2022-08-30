Cranbrook town centre building work begins
- Published
Long-awaited work has begun on building a high street for a new town in Devon.
Cranbrook near Exeter will get a new high street with shops and flats above, a supermarket and children's nursery.
The new town was originally touted as an "eco-trailblazer" by East Devon District Council. when work began in 2011.
East Devon District Council said the new buildings would serve the town's population of up to 20,000, along with other communities nearby.
The authority described it as a "major milestone" and said work would be complete by 2024.
A consortium of developers, Henry Davidson, Hallam Land Management, Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon said they were officially starting construction work on Tuesday.
East Devon District Council said it was also in the process of acquiring four acres of land to ensure the town centre could accommodate the types of community facilities the population will need in the future, such as a health and wellbeing hub (including a GP surgery) and leisure centre.
It said Devon County Council was also "continuing to work on a new community building combining a library, children and youth centres".
Councillors Kevin Blakey, Kim Bloxham and Sam Hawkins, East Devon District Council ward members representing Cranbrook, said in a joint statement that people could now "look forward to the land being a hive of activity".
Rufus Gilbert, Devon County Council's cabinet member for Economic Recovery and Skills, said: "Cranbrook is growing, and I'm in no doubt that it'll become one of Devon's most important towns".