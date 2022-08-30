Baggy Point fire Devon tackled by fire brigade
- Published
Six fire crews tackled a large wildfire at a coastal beauty spot.
The fire spread over about 20 acres at Baggy Point, Devon throughout Monday, Devon Fire and Rescue said.
The large plume of smoke near the village and popular holiday resort of Croyde on the north coast could be seen from miles away.
Water had to be brought into the remote location and the fire was brought under control during Monday evening.
Two fire crews remained at the scene damping down on Tuesday morning.