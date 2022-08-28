Tiverton barn destroyed in suspected accidental fire

A photo of the fireBampton Fire Station
The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental

A barn has been destroyed in a suspected accidental fire in Devon.

Crews from 17 different stations attended the blaze on Saturday at about 12:45 BST in Tiverton and worked throughout the night.

Bampton Fire Station said due to limited water supply at the scene, temporary dams were used as reservoirs to put the fire out.

It said some residents experienced water supply issues as a result as they tackled the blaze.

The fire service said it has worked with South West Water to identify the best supply to use which will not impact homes if required in the future.

Bampton Fire Station
Fire crews had to create reservoirs to tackle the fire
Bampton Fire Station
Firefighters worked throughout Saturday and the evening

