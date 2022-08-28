Woolacombe: Police close road near beach after collision
- Published
A seafront road in Devon has been closed following a collision.
The Esplanade in Woolacombe, near Woolacombe beach, was shut in both directions following the crash which happened on Sunday between Beach Road and Combesgate Beach.
Delays were expected and people were being urged to find an alternative route, Devon County Council said.
The police had requested the full closure of the roads and The Esplanade, the authority added.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.