Plymouth £3m flood defence barrier repair work delayed
Planned "essential" repairs to Plymouth's flood defence barrier have been delayed until next year, the Environment Agency has confirmed.
The lock gates at Sutton Harbour provide access to the city's marina, fish quays and the Barbican area.
The agency had previously said the work - which is expected to cost about £3m - would be carried out this autumn.
But, the repairs had been delayed after feedback from users and interested parties, an agency spokesperson said.
Meetings in July and August between the agency, Sutton Harbour Group and harbour users had "yielded many helpful comments", including the need for the work to be put back to allow for "more conversation about ways to mitigate impact", they said.
'Essential protection'
The spokesperson added: "No new date has been set, but the works will commence in 2023.
"Further engagement is now planned with working groups currently being established representing the fishing fleet and berth holders."
The work involved the replacement of underwater lock gate mechanisms which would ensure the locks would continue to reduce flood risk, they said.
"Funding for the works is allocated and the works must be completed no later than April 2024 to maintain the harbour's integrity, reduce any risks of further damage from delaying the repairs, and provide essential flood protection."
