Royal Mail strike: Many Devon and Cornwall deliveries stopped
- Published
Many people in Devon and Cornwall will not be getting any post as thousands of postal workers take part in a national dispute over pay.
Royal Mail says its pay rise deal to workers is worth up to 5.5% and that the Communications Workers Union (CWU) is being resistant to change.
The CWU says its members deserve a "dignified" wage rise after the profits they have helped Royal Mail earn.
West Park delivery office in Plymouth is among sites being picketed.
It is the first of four days of industrial action, with walk outs also taking place on 31 August as well as 8 and 9 September.
Letters will not be delivered on strike days and some parcels will be delayed, Royal Mail has warned.
Brilliant support at Parcelforce Plymouth 🤩 #StandByYourPost pic.twitter.com/DYp6XdQsLe— The CWU (@CWUnews) August 26, 2022
Tony Bouch, who is on the CWU picket line in Plymouth, said: "Our members have always supported change but that change has always been negotiated with this union.
"Current changes being proposed would mean substantial worsening of the terms and conditions of our workers but would also mean a worse service to the public because deliveries will go later, mail will arrive later and we don't think that's a benefit to the public."
A Royal Mail spokesperson said the business could not "cling to outdated working practices, ignoring technological advancements and pretending that Covid has not significantly changed what the public wants from Royal Mail".
"While our competitors work seven days a week, delivering until 10pm to meet customer demand, the CWU want to work fewer hours, six days a week, starting and finishing earlier," they added.