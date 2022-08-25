'Pilots unaware of each other' ahead of Dunkeswell plane crash
- Published
A plane crashed on top of another as both pilots were unaware of each other as they landed on the same runway, an investigation has found.
The pilot of a Cessna was seriously injured when a Stearman collided with his plane at Dunkeswell Airfield near Honiton, Devon, on 20 August 2021.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said neither pilot was aware of the other plane as they landed.
Both planes were landing on the same runway at about the same time.
"Various witnesses reported seeing both aircraft on the final approach in very close proximity, 'as though they were in formation'," the report said.
The pilot of the Cessna was trapped and was hauled free by the pilot of the Stearman after they forced open the door, the report said.
The Cessna pilot had "significant injuries to his torso, limbs and head".
The AAIB said: "Neither pilot saw the other aircraft, nor were they alerted to the other's presence by radio transmissions until late on the final approach.
"The accident was caused by neither pilot having awareness of the other, because neither saw each other and they had not been alerted to the presence of each other by radio transmissions."
The report also said there were two radio operators on duty at Dunkeswell on the day.
It said if they had been monitoring radio messages "as their primary function, without undue distractions of other administrative duties, they would have been aware of the presence and intentions of the two aircraft".
"Therefore, it is likely that they would have been able to alert each aircraft to the presence of the other based on their position reports."
As a result of the investigation, the Civil Aviation Authority published guidance "to improve the situational awareness of pilots operating at aerodromes".