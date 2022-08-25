Plymouth crash: Motorcyclist aged in 40s dies
- Published
A motorcyclist has died in a crash involving a minibus in Plymouth, police have said.
Emergency services were called to the collision on Kings Road, in Devonport, at about 05:30 BST.
Police said a local man, aged in his 40s, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
Officers have cordoned off the road which they said would remain closed for the next hour or so to vehicles and pedestrians.
The Devon and Cornwall force said the driver of the minibus had been taken to hospital.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.