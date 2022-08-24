Man airlifted to hospital after crash in Exmouth

A man was arrested following the collision

A man was airlifted to hospital with life-changing injuries following a crash on Tuesday.

The crash on Salterton Road, Exmouth, Devon, at about 20:40 BST involved a silver Ford Transit panel van and a green motorcycle.

A 26-year-old man from Exmouth was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol and causing serious injury by driving without due care.

The road reopened at about 03:00 BST.

A forensic investigation of the scene has taken place and police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to contact them.

