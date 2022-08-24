Braunton woman charged with murder
A woman has been charged with murder after the death of a man in north Devon.
Christine Rawle, 69, from Braunton, was arrested on the suspicion of murder after reports of a stabbing on Sunday 21 August.
Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed the man, 72-year-old Ian Rawle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ms Rawle remains in custody and is due before Exeter Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
