Dog in 100ft Torbay cliff fall 'to make full recovery'
- Published
A dog that fell 100ft (30m) down a cliff is expected to make a full recovery, his owner has said.
Yogi the spaniel fell off the cliff above St Mary's Bay, Torbay, and was found by RNLI lifeboat crews "cowering" and "wet", with injuries to his legs, eye and spine.
The fall happened during a walk on the cliff top on 16 August.
The dog was carried on board the lifeboat and taken back to shore and reunited with his owner.
Emily Linehan, Yogi's owner, said: "It looks like he's going to make a full recovery and will be able to run like he could before. He's a very lucky boy."
Lifeboat helm James Hoare said: "We're just so glad we found him quickly as he was cold and shaking as well as injured. We wish him all the very best and the fastest possible recovery."
When visiting the coast with a dog the RNLI's key safety advice is:
- Keep dogs on a lead if you are close to cliff edges or fast-flowing rivers
- If your dog goes into the water or gets stuck in mud, do not go after them. Move to a place your dog can reach safely and call them
- If you're worried about your dog, call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard